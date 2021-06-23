Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €157.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €157.00 ($184.71) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €184.33 ($216.86).

RI traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €179.95 ($211.71). 264,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €176.16. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

