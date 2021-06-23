Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

