XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

