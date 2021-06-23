Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $268.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks and dividends . It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Notably, LTL tons per day increased 28.3% year over year in May, owing to the 32.6% rise in LTL shipments per day. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, the company’s steep operating costs are concerning and may limit its bottom-line growth.”

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODFL. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.93. 496,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,140. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.