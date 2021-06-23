Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 26,367 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.
About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
