Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 26,367 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

