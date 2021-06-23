Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.75, with a volume of 4,940,378 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

