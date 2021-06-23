Proequities Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09.

