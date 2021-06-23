Proequities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

