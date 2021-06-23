Proequities Inc. Acquires 2,486 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned about 0.82% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.