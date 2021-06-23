RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $205,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

