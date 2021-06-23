Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $240.67 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.26% of Eagle Materials worth $240,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.