Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $250,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

