Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

