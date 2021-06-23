Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 5,615 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

