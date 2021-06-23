Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 394.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

