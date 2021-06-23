Convergence (CONV) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $22.82 million and $1.22 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00648697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00041600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00079350 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,894,294 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

