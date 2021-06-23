ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 146 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

