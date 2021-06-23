CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 34.4% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00384975 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,640.21 or 1.00073439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00030114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00060038 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

