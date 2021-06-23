IoT Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $1.54 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00074873 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.