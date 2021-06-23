Beacon (BECN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,176.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00004978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $7,176.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001712 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

