Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

