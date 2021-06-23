Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $81,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

