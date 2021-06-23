Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

