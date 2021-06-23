50,023 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

JPIB opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44.

