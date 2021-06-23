Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

