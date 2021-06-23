Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

