Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $692,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.