Solstein Capital LLC Sells 11,955 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

