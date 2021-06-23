Solstein Capital LLC Invests $168,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,539.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,389.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,545.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

