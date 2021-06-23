Solstein Capital LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,073 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $886,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $39,446,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

PXD stock opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

