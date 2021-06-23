-$0.32 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.