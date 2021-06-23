WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

