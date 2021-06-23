Advisor OS LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

