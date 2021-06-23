Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.94. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 46,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

