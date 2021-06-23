Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 110,371 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

