Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,849 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of AmerisourceBergen worth $180,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.