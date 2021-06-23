China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 6,147 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

