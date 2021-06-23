12,057 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

