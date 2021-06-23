Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.