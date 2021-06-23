Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.