SuperCoin (SUPER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $110,803.10 and approximately $126.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,218,723 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

