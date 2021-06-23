Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of EBF opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

