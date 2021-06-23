Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

