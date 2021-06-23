Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 159.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

