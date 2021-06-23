Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.87. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 3,173 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

