G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.