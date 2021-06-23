Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

