Head to Head Analysis: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57% Potbelly -23.61% -274.80% -15.86%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BBQ and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than Potbelly.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.12 $4.95 million N/A N/A Potbelly $291.28 million 0.85 -$65.39 million ($1.94) -4.59

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Potbelly.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Potbelly on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

