Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $364.35 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

