Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

